Cliff Holt - Pharmacist

Hurricane Family Pharmacy

Cliff Holt grew up in Bountiful, Utah.  He graduated from The University of Utah College of Pharmacy in 1985.  He started Hurricane Family Pharmacy in 2009 and specializes in compounding, supplements, Nutrition, and Diabetes. He is also the owner of Gunnison Family Pharmacy and Floral, Integrated Senior Care Hospice, and Integrated Senior Care Physician's Clinics. Cliff makes his home in Washington County with his wife Pam and 9 children and grandfather to 5.

hurricanefamilypharmacy.com 435.635.8200
25 N 2000 W - Hurricane

I’ve filled my prescriptions at the same pharmacy for years and now I want to change but don’t know how…It’s easier than you think.

July 16, 2018

