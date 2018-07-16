Federal judge sentences defendant in Heisler murder case

Francis Lee McCard at an Aug. 8, 2016, preliminary hearing in 5th District Court, St. George, Utah | Photo courtesy of 5th District Court video pool, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man involved in the brutal kidnapping and murder of a Santa Clara father was sentenced Monday in federal court.

Under terms of a plea agreement reached in February, Francis Lee McCard, of Washington City, was ordered to serve 29 years in prison for the murder of David Heisler in 2016

In May, McCard, 57, was sentenced in an Arizona court to 46 years in prison. He was sentenced in Kingman, Arizona, because Heisler died on the Arizona Strip.

The state and federal sentences will be served consecutively, for a total of 75 years in prison.

A post Monday on the “Justice and memory for/of David Heisler” Facebook page referred to McCard’s sentencing.

“After today, he will go to Federal Prison for 29 years and if he lives through that, he can spend the rest of his life in AZ State penitentiary. Now we can rest assured he will not tear another family into pieces again!”

McCard and co-defendants Kelley Marie Perry and Tammy Renee Freeman are accused of kidnapping 30-year-old Heisler from his Santa Clara home in 2016 and taking him to a remote area on the Arizona Strip where he was either killed or left to die in the desert heat after being assaulted.

During the police investigation, McCard admitted to going to David Heisler’s home with the two co-defendants the morning of June 27, 2016, with the intent to “scare” Heisler, who had been awarded sole custody of his daughter, Mariah, two weeks prior.

McCard and Perry both reportedly admitted to tying up Heisler, assaulting him in his home, placing a pillowcase over his head and forcing him into the backseat of his car before driving to the Utah-Arizona border, where his remains were found weeks later.

The death penalty had been considered for McCard before he struck the plea deal in February.

Freeman was sentenced in April to up to 15 years in prison.

Perry is scheduled for arraignment next month in 5th District Court in St. George. She is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and theft, according to court documents.

