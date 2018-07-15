Aug. 29, 1934 — July 8, 2018

Sandra Rita Blaeser, 83, passed away Sunday, July 8, 2018 in St. George, Utah. She was born Aug. 29, 1934 in Buffalo, New York, to Clayton Joseph and Geneieve Lambert Corney.

Sandra grew up in upstate New York and also lived in Southern California for awhile. She lived most of her life in St. George and had one sibling, Lamont.

She met her husband, Bob, in South Dakota and they moved to Hurricane, Utah. Sandra and Bob had three children: Matthew, Susan and Lynn.

She loved to paint sculptures and did a very beautiful job. She had a talent for painting and loved to spend time thinking about her love for painting. She also loved to travel with her family and loved ones.

Sandra had about 18 stuffed animals that all slept on her bed and on her floor. She had a cat named Daisy, but she also loved dogs.

Sandra’s favorite music was Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. She loved helping anyone that needed help. She also loved to watch TV and especially old movies.

Funeral services

A funeral mass with rosary to follow will be held Thursday, July 19, at 11 a.m. at the St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.