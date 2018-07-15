June 11, 1959 — July 4, 2018

Regina Lynn Everett, 59, passed away on July 4, 2018, in St George, Utah. She was born June 11, 1959, in San Diego, California, to Patsy Jean Baker and Jimmie Forrest Guinn, but the father figure in her life was the late Jerry Van Dyke.

Regina was raised in Escondido, California, and lived there until 1994, when she moved to St George with her then husband, Jud Trussell, and son Adam.

Regina married Steven James Everett in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 21, 1998.

She lived in Mesquite, Nevada, and St George throughout her adult life with her husband, Steven, and two sons: Adam and Jesse.

Regina was a simple Christian who loved and trusted the Lord.

She worked a number of jobs in management over the years to share the responsibility of caring and providing for her two sons. Most notably she worked at and managed a Salvation Army Thrift Store in Mesquite, where she did what she loved most: helping those in need.

Regina spent most of her free time being a loving and playful mother to her sons. She loved starting weekends off with a big breakfast for the family and just spending quality time with the ones she loved the most. She loved watching movies, exercising, and she loved to cook for her family.

Regina is survived by her husband, Steven Everett of St George; sons: Adam (Taylor) of St George, Brandon (Kaylea) of Mesquite, Jeremiah (Autumn) of Spencer, Tennessee, and youngest son, Jesse of St George; daughters: Amy of Nebraska, Amanda of Arizona and Gina Rae of California; brother David Baker, who has a daughter, Mychaela; and one sister, Karen Smith, who has a son, Jeffrey Smith; and 11 grandchildren: Brylee, Eli, Amber, Kyle, Kelsey, Sarah, Nikolas, Levi, Dallas, Jackson and Charlee.

Funeral services

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 14, at 11 a.m. in the Calvary Chapel, 3922 South Pioneer Road, St George.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

