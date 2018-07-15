Fire restrictions to be lifted on North Kaibab district following similar action in Grand Canyon

This August 2016 photo shows the view of Arizona state Route 67 (the Grand Canyon Highway) looking south from the top of the Jacob Lake lookout tower in the North Kaibab District, Arizona, Aug. 31, 2016 | Photo by Dyan Bone, U.S. Forest Service, Southwestern Region, Kaibab National Forest, St. George News

FREDONIA, Ariz. — Due to the decreasing risk of fire danger, the North Kaibab Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest will lift all fire restrictions across the district Monday at 8 a.m. This follows the recent lifting of stage 2 fire restrictions in Grand Canyon National Park; however, stage 1 restrictions remain in that park.

To date, many areas of the North Kaibab district have received enough rain to warrant restrictions being lifted. However, visitors are always expected to use caution with campfires and other potential ignition sources.

“Although not widespread, we’ve had wetting rain events over the past week throughout portions of the Kaibab Plateau,” fuels specialist Dave Robinson said in a news release issued by the U.S. Forest Service.

Fire restrictions and area closures are implemented when necessary to protect human life, property and natural resources. The Forest Service uses fire restrictions and area closures to prevent human-caused fires and to limit the exposure of visitors during periods of potentially dangerous fire conditions.

“We urge visitors to camp responsibly and remain fire safe,” Robinson said. “This means never leaving a campfire unattended – even for a few minutes, and using proper precautions when having a campfire, like drowning and stirring it until its cold to the touch.”

The North Kaibab Ranger District first implemented fire restrictions May 18 and subsequently put stricter restrictions in place June 8. Because of its location north of the Grand Canyon, the North Kaibab Ranger District frequently enters fire restrictions and then remains in them later than the rest of the Kaibab National Forest, as is the case this year.

Visitors and residents are now allowed to use charcoal grills and have campfires with the restrictions lifted. Firewood is for purchase at park concessions operations.

The stage 2 fire restrictions for the entire Grand Canyon National Park, which were imposed June 11, were lifted last Friday because of the decreased danger level.

However, Grand Canyon remains in stage 1 restrictions year-round, which requires that a campfire always be in a designated fire ring within a maintained campground. Inner canyon users can use gas cooking stoves, but campfires and other open fires are never allowed below the rim. River users should continue to follow the conditions of their permit regarding fires along the Colorado River.

Members of the public can find additional information through the following sources:

