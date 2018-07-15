Chamber luncheon to honor Lin’s Marketplace, feature speakers from Utah Food Bank, Learning Center for Families

The Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce will be honoring Lin's Market at an upcoming luncheon | Photo courtesy of Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce, St. George News

HURRICANE — Speakers representing two organizations working to help some of society’s most vulnerable populations will be featured at this Thursday’s Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce luncheon. The chamber will also honor Lin’s Marketplace in Hurricane as the July 2018 “Business of the Month.”

The luncheon starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Hurricane Community Center with guest speakers Linda Trujillo of the Utah Food Bank and Rosie Sevier of The Learning Center for Families. They will address the importance of nonprofits and the part they play in the community. All chamber members and interested business owners and representatives are invited to attend.

Utah Food Bank

Every year, the Utah Food Bank distributes tens of million of meals to those in need via a statewide network of over 100 partner agencies located in all 29 counties. The organization works with community partners and volunteers to fulfill its mission of “fighting hunger statewide.”

The Learning Center for Families

The mission of The Learning Center for Families is to “promote the success of children one family at a time.” The private, nonprofit health, social service and school-readiness agency serves families in Washington County and the Arizona Strip specializing in developmental health for children from birth to age 5.

Business of the Month

The “Business of the Month” honor is awarded to nominated Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce business members who have provided exceptional customer service, contributed to area revenue, supplied quality products and who are supportive of the Hurricane Valley business community, organizations, charities and Chamber of Commerce. This month, the honor goes to Lin’s Marketplace in Hurricane.

Hurricane Valley residents have expressed their appreciation to Lin’s Marketplace for the quality and selection of products available at their store, the cleanliness of the building and well-kept parking lot, the friendly, helpful customer service and for the company’s support of local school and community events. The Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce recognizes Lin’s Market for the positive example it sets for other area businesses as well as the many employment opportunities it offers.

Seating at Thursday’s luncheon is limited, and RSVP is required by Tuesday. Call 435-635-3402 or email office@hvchamber.com to reserve a spot.

Event details

What: Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce Luncheon.

When: Thursday, July 19, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.

Details: Seating is limited. RSVP is required by Tuesday, July 17. Call 435-635-3402 or email office@hvchamber.com to reserve a spot.

