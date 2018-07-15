UPDATED: Storm brings flash flood warning for Hildale-Colorado City, areas near Lake Powell

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A storm is bringing yet more potential for flash flooding in Southern Utah Sunday.

Bookmark this page for continuous updates about storms and flash flood conditions in Southern Utah Sunday.

Update 4:37 p.m. Flash flood warning cancelled for Hildale-Colorado City area.

Flash flood warning cancelled for Hildale-Colorado City area. Update 4:05 p.m. Flash flood warning issued for Hildale-Colorado City area.

Hildale-Colorado City

At 4 p.m. MDT / 3 p.m. MST, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm with heavy rainfall has impacted Hildale and Colorado City. The National Weather Service initially issued a flash flood warning for the area, but it has since been canceled after the storm passed.

Kane County

Just after 2 p.m., Doppler radar indicated an area of thunderstorms producing heavy rain over south-central Kane County, including Deer Spring Wash and Kitchen Wash.

Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly through Buckskin Gulch and House Rock Road. A flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service is in effect for the area until 5 p.m.

At 2:23 p.m., Doppler radar indicated an area of thunderstorms producing heavy rain over Wahweap Creek, Warm Creek and Last Chance Creek in central Kane County.

Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly in Big Water, Wahweap Creek, Warm Creek and Last Chance Creek through their terminus at Lake Powell. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the affected areas in effect until 6:30 p.m.

Precautions

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association and the National Weather Service offer the following safety rules for flash flooding:

When a flash flood warning is issued for your area or the moment you first realize that a flash flood is imminent, act quickly to save yourself. You may have only seconds.

Most flood deaths occur in automobiles. Do not drive your vehicle into areas where the water covers the roadway. Flood waters are usually deeper than they appear. The road bed may not be intact under the water. Just 1 foot of flowing water is powerful enough to sweep vehicles off the road. If the vehicle stalls, abandon it immediately and seek higher ground. Rapidly rising water may engulf the vehicle and its occupants and sweep them away.

Do not hike rivers and especially slot canyons while flash flood warnings are in place.

Do not hike alone and always tell someone where you and your buddy and others are going.

Get out of areas subject to flooding, including dips, low spots, canyons and washes.

Avoid already flooded and high-velocity flow areas. Do not try to cross a flowing stream on foot where water is above your knees.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers.

Do not camp or park your vehicle along streams and washes, particularly during threatening conditions.

During any flood emergency, stay tuned to official weather reports via radio, television and social media. Cell phone users can also sign up to receive weather alerts as text messages. You can also follow St. George News and Cedar City News for weather alerts and updates relevant to Southern Utah.

