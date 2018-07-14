Traffic advisory: SR-18 closed at Dammeron Valley as thunderstorms intensify

Written by Spencer Ricks
July 14, 2018
In this file photo, a fire crew blocks access to a segment of SR-18 at Veyo due to flash flooding in the area that has left debris on the roadway. Veyo, Utah, July 12, 2018 | Photo by Markee Heckenliable, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Drivers on state Route 18 between St. George and Veyo will need to find an alternate route as flash flooding and thunderstorms are taking place across the county.

Update 6:50 p.m. The road has been reopened in both directions.

Officials from the Utah Department of Transportation closed both directions on SR-18 at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The road is closed from mile post 17 to mile post 20, which is between Dammeron Valley and Veyo.

There is no expected time when the roadway is expected to be cleared. Flooding is currently expected in most of Washington County due to heavy rains.

Read more: Fast-moving hailstorm moving over Washington County

Email: sricks@stgnews.com

Twitter:  @STGnews | @SpencerRicks

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Spencer Ricks Spencer Ricks is a Seattle native who graduated from Dixie State University in 2017. He is the former Editor-in-Chief of the Dixie Sun News – DSU's student newspaper. He has also written for KSL.com and Seattle Met Magazine, covering everything from local politics to flash floods. Spencer joined the St. George News team as a reporter in January 2018.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.