Traffic advisory: SR-18 closed at Dammeron Valley as thunderstorms intensify

ST. GEORGE — Drivers on state Route 18 between St. George and Veyo will need to find an alternate route as flash flooding and thunderstorms are taking place across the county.

Update 6:50 p.m. The road has been reopened in both directions.

Officials from the Utah Department of Transportation closed both directions on SR-18 at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The road is closed from mile post 17 to mile post 20, which is between Dammeron Valley and Veyo.

Both Directions SR 18 Closed

From MP 17 (Dammeron Valley) to MP 20

Washington Co.

Use Alt Route — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 14, 2018

There is no expected time when the roadway is expected to be cleared. Flooding is currently expected in most of Washington County due to heavy rains.

