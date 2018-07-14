InfoWest increases regional presence with acquisition of Southern Utah internet provider

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah’s internet service provider InfoWest Inc. announced the acquisition of the Southern Utah Vivint Wireless network, which provided internet service to thousands of customers within the area of Washington, Iron and Sevier counties.

“We are proud to say that InfoWest has a long history of quality service and are confident customers will continue to have the same reliable and dependable Internet they have come to expect,” Paul Haynie of Vivint Wireless said, according to a news release from InfoWest.

Kelly Nyberg, InfoWest president and CEO, commended Vivint on its efforts building and growing its wireless internet in Southern Utah.

“Our main objective now is to continue to provide the ultimate Internet experience to every customer in our growing network,” Nyberg said

According to the press release, InfoWest anticipates the transition to integrate networks will be complete within the next few months.

“We are excited about the faster speeds and increased reliability this expansion brings to our customers,” Nyberg said.

With this new acquisition, InfoWest will manage almost 200 tower locations across central and Southern Utah and Southern Nevada. InfoWest stated that it will continue deploying the most advanced and reliable high-speed internet equipment to ensure its services are among the best in the nation.

