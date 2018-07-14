‘Do not drink the water’; Flooding contaminates Panguitch water system

Stock image | Photo by Pecaphoto77/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

GARFIELD COUNTY — A flash flood that passed over Panguitch City’s watershed damaged the city’s water system, leading to contamination of the drinking water supply. Residents in Panguitch are urged not to use the water until further notice.

City officials first learned of the contamination Saturday, according to an advisory issued by the city, which warns that water in the system likely contains toxin levels that “exceed the short term dosage level for humans in drinking water.”

A flash flood damaged one of the spring collection boxes in the city’s watershed, allowing mud to get into the water system.

“We are working as quickly as possible to clean the water tanks and lines,” the advisory states. “Please do not drink the water until further notice.”

The water in Panguitch should not be used for any drinking purposes. This includes preparation of food, brushing teeth, showering and drinking.

Bottled water is being rationed at the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office in Panguitch, 375 N. 700 West. Water will also be available at Panguitch Park for those who bring their own container. One case of water per household will also be available at no charge from the Silver Eagle Car Wash, 575 S. Center Street, Panguitch.

For more information, call the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office at 435-676-2678.

