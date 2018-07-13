UPDATED: Traffic alert: Accident on northbound I-15 causing delays

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A crash Friday morning on northbound Interstate 15 is causing delays of approximately 5-15 minutes.

Update July 13, 11 a.m. – Traffic has cleared and is no longer being impacted in the area of the crash. However, reader-submitted photos are showing traffic is still heavy in the area.

According to the UDOT traffic website, an accident around milepost 48, between New Harmony and Hamilton Fort exits, at approximately 9:20 a.m. has closed the interstate to northbound traffic. Travelers are being diverted onto old Highway 91.

The estimated time of clearance is 11 a.m. No further information is available at this time. Check back with St. George News for a report on the accident.

