UPDATED: Traffic alert: Accident on northbound I-15 causing delays

Written by or for St. George News
July 13, 2018
Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A crash Friday morning on northbound Interstate 15 is causing delays of approximately 5-15 minutes.

Update July 13, 11 a.m. – Traffic has cleared and is no longer being impacted in the area of the crash. However, reader-submitted photos are showing traffic is still heavy in the area.

Photo of traffic delays on northbound I-15 at approximately 10:30 a.m., July 13, 2018 | Photo by and courtesy of Luke Cambridge, St. George News

According to the UDOT traffic website, an accident around milepost 48, between New Harmony and Hamilton Fort exits, at approximately 9:20 a.m. has closed the interstate to northbound traffic. Travelers are being diverted onto old Highway 91.

The estimated time of clearance is 11 a.m. No further information is available at this time. Check back with St. George News for a report on the accident.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

1 Comment

  • 42214 July 13, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Mikey, what really happened at the accident? I’m sure you witnessed it.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.