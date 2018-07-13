Southern Utah weekend weather forecast: Keep your umbrella handy and your recreation plans flexible

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s weather for most of Southern Utah is expected to be stormy for all three days.

With some areas reeling from the recent rains – including closures in Zion National Park – and a hazardous weather outlook in place, officials are are warning people to be careful and keep an eye on weather conditions that can change rapidly.

Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Lake Powell areal weekend weather forecasts, including current advisories.

St. George

Friday

Forecast will be partly sunny with a high of 97 and low of 75, with isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is at 20 percent.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a high of 100 and low of 76. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 101 and low of 77, with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cedar City

Friday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 84 and low of 63, with winds of 5-8 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 86 and low of 64, with winds of 6 mph. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 88 and low of 64, with winds of 5 mph. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Zion National Park

Friday

Friday’s forecast is mostly cloudy with a high of 85 and low of 62, with winds of 6 mph. There’s a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 87 and low of 63, with winds of 6 mph. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 89 and low of 64, with winds of 5 mph. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lake Powell

Friday

Friday’s forecast near the lake will be mostly sunny with a high of 75 and low of 47, with winds of 6 mph. There’s a 30 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a high of 73 and low of 47, with winds of 6 mph. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 73 and low of 48, with winds of 6 mph.

Warnings and advisories

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the western two-thirds of Utah. The primary concern is the potential for heavy rain over southern Utah, with flash flooding a possibility.

For more information on current weather conditions and advisories, go the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.

Please also be aware of current fire restrictions.

