Search and rescue uses break in storm to rescue Nebraska family trapped in Kanarraville Falls

A Nebraska family is rescued by Iron County Search and Rescue from flood waters in Kanarraville Falls, July 12, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Del Schlosser, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — A family visiting from Nebraska was rescued Thursday evening by Iron County Search and Rescue while hiking in Kanarraville Falls.

Search and rescue received a call around 5:26 p.m. Thursday of two adults and three kids who had been hiking in Kanarraville Falls when the water started to rise. At this point, the family decided to seek higher ground, said Lt. Del Schlosser from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

“Given that we still had active storms in the general area, a lot of precautions were taken,” Schlosser said, “but there was also a break in the storm that gave them a three-hour window to get in there and get out.”

SAR was able to rescue the family within two hours, Schlosser said, while there was still flood water in the canyon.

Read more: Rescue commander tells how to survive a flash flood

Schlosser couldn’t confirm whether it was raining or not in the canyon when the family started their hike, but he said there was a storm above them.

He advised that people should never enter a slot canyon while there are dark clouds in the sky.

“If you are hiking, check the weather,” he said, “and check beyond the area of where you’re hiking.”

If people do get caught in flood waters, Schlosser said it’s important for them to realize search and rescue can’t always reach them right away, so it’s important to seek higher ground.

Email: mheckenliable@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @markeekaenews