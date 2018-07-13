Have you made the switch? Planet 94.1 moving to 105.1 on your radio dial

Colleen and Buckner from the morning show on Planet 105.1, St. George, Utah, July 11, 2018 | Photo by Markee Heckenliable, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — If you’re still listening to Planet 94.1 on your way to work, you’ll want to switch over to 105.1.

In order to not interfere with the signal turning on for radio station 93.9 in the St. George area, 94.1 will need to turn off, said Colleen Rue, a host of the morning show for 105.1. Rue said radio personalities for the show have always broadcast on both signals: 94.1 and 105.1, but now they’ll exclusively be on 105.1.

94.1 is considered a translator station, Rue said, meaning it translates another signal from some place else and is considered a lower priority station. 93.9 is considered a main signal, which means per FCC rules, the main signal takes precedence over the translator signal, 94.1.

“105.1 is our main signal, and it’s a higher-powered signal,” she said.

Radio personalities from the station are urging people to make the switch now, Rue said, because they aren’t sure when 94.1 will disappear.

“That’s what we don’t know,” she said. “It can go away today. It can go away in September.”

Rue said it’s beneficial to just be on one station because there won’t be any confusion with the two stations. Besides tuning into Planet 105.1, listeners can stream the station through the 94.1 app from the app store.

Planet 105.1 will be promoting the radio station switch through its Planet Parking Lot Party July 20 at 8 a.m. located at 3143 South 840 E. The first 105 people at the party who can show that they made the switch to 105.1 will receive a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich.

