Have you made the switch? Planet 94.1 moving to 105.1 on your radio dial

Written by Markee Heckenliable
July 13, 2018
Colleen and Buckner from the morning show on Planet 105.1, St. George, Utah, July 11, 2018 | Photo by Markee Heckenliable, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — If you’re still listening to Planet 94.1 on your way to work, you’ll want to switch over to 105.1.

In order to not interfere with the signal turning on for radio station 93.9 in the St. George area, 94.1 will need to turn off, said Colleen Rue, a host of the morning show for 105.1. Rue said radio personalities for the show have always broadcast on both signals: 94.1 and 105.1, but now they’ll exclusively be on 105.1.

Morning hosts Buckner Holmquist and Colleen Rue on air in their station room at Canyon Media in St. George, Utah, July 11, 2018 | Photo by Markee Heckenliable, St. George News

94.1 is considered a translator station, Rue said, meaning it translates another signal from some place else and is considered a lower priority station. 93.9 is considered a main signal, which means per FCC rules, the main signal takes precedence over the translator signal, 94.1.

“105.1 is our main signal, and it’s a higher-powered signal,” she said.

Radio personalities from the station are urging people to make the switch now, Rue said, because they aren’t sure when 94.1 will disappear.

“That’s what we don’t know,” she said. “It can go away today. It can go away in September.”

Rue said it’s beneficial to just be on one station because there won’t be any confusion with the two stations. Besides tuning into Planet 105.1, listeners can stream the station through the 94.1 app from the app store.

Planet 105.1 will be promoting the radio station switch through its Planet Parking Lot Party July 20 at 8 a.m. located at 3143 South 840 E. The first 105 people at the party who can show that they made the switch to 105.1 will receive a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich.

To learn more about Planet 105.1, visit its website.

About the Author

Markee Heckenliable Markee Heckenliable has lived in St. George for 10 years and graduated from Dixie State University in 2018 with her bachelor's degree in mass communication. She's the former editor in chief of the Dixie Sun News, Dixie State's student-run news organization. She also served as features and news editor in the past. Markee is an avid coffee drinker and loves to spend time with her dogs more than her human friends.

