Storm floods roads, homes in Washington City

Written by Mori Kessler
July 13, 2018
A street and nearby home are flooded following a storm, Washington City, Utah, July 13, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — Homes and streets along Main Street and surrounding areas in Washington City have been flooded following a heavy rainstorm Friday night.

A home is flooded following a storm, Washington City, Utah, July 13, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

Flood water inundated the city, leaving thick mud in its wake along roads and yards. In some homes, inches of water remained after flooding finally subsided.

“It got inside the house. The whole kitchen and living room area has a bunch of mud in there that’s seeped through,” Josh Ayala, a resident of one of the affected homes, said. “We’ve got a good 4 inches of mud all throughout the carport. It destroyed our whole front yard.”

“I just hope the city can help us out with this, because this is pretty bad,” Ayala said.

Crews from Washington City’s fire, power and streets departments were out in the city Friday night working to address the damage to city property and many affected residences.

This is a developing story.

St. George News reporter Joseph Witham contributed to this post.

