Margot Santiago’s mission on earth was completed on July 10, as she passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, losing her battle with cancer.

She is survived by her sons, Justice Santiago and Tyson Kawika Santiago; her parents, Rocco and Jeanie deVilliers; and her five siblings: Rocco, Jason, Jenny, Derrick and Heather.

Margot had many passions in life, the first being her Savior, Jesus Christ. Her testimony of Christ was prevalent in every conversation, and Christ’s teachings guided her through the many trials she faced in her life.

Her world revolved around her sons, Justice and Kawika. She adored being their cheerleader and was the undisputed, number one fan of Pineview High School football. Even though she loved to travel, her favorite place was at the stadium cheering on her boys.

Margot loved to see the world and traveled to many destinations: Europe, South Africa, Hawaii, the Caribbean and of course, there were the cruises. If you ever could not reach her phone, she had likely disappeared over the horizon on a ship.

Margot leaves a legacy of faith, strength and positivity. Everyone who crossed her path was left with a lighter load and a piece of sunshine in their heart. She embraced life and even though she had many trials here on earth, she was full of kindness and love. She was everyone’s best friend. Anyone who met her knows what it means to have conversations with no end.

Funeral services

A closed casket viewing will be held July 13 from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Stake Center, 1295 S. 3000 East, St. George, Utah.

A funeral service will also be at the stake center at 3 p.m.

She will be laid to rest at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Dr., St. George, Utah.

Please join us for a celebration, Friday Night Lights for Margot, at Pineview High School later that evening at 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the trust being setup for Margot’s children. More information about donations will be available at the funeral.