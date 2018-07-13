What’s on the Menu: Edible Arrangements

Written by Jeff Richards
July 13, 2018

FEATURE — Ever since Edible Arrangements first opened its St. George location in October 2012, the shop has been helping people celebrate special occasions with fruit arrangements and edible gifts.

Edible Arrangements specializes in gourmet chocolate-dipped fruit. Don’t forget to ask for a free sample when you stop in the store!

It also boasts a variety of smoothies, parfaits, fruit salads and other fresh fruit treats that can be enjoyed on the go. The store also delivers its edible bouquets and other gifts to locations throughout Washington County and to Cedar City.

Sheldon and Jessica of “What’s on the Menu” recently decided to dip into the savory sweet offerings designed by the experts at Edible Arrangements.

See our hosts sample incredible edibles in Episode 14 of “What’s on the Menu” in video above.

Resources

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Jeff Richards A native of Salt Lake City, Jeff Richards lived in Moab for 20 years before joining the St. George News. He covered news, features, and sports as a part-time reporter for the Times-Independent, Moab's weekly community newspaper, and has contributed stories and photos to various other media outlets. He also taught high school English, journalism, and computer classes for 12 years, and was the school's yearbook and student newspaper adviser. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters, and also have a young grandson. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Posted in Local, News, Shows, What's On The MenuTagged , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.