Crews responding to power outages in St. George, Washington City

ST. GEORGE — Hundreds of customers in St. George and Washington City are without power Friday night.

Update 11:25 p.m. Power is restored to customers in Green Springs in Washington City.

Power is restored to customers in Green Springs in Washington City. Update 11:20 p.m. Power is now fully restored to all customers in St. George.

Power is now fully restored to all customers in St. George. Update 10:50 p.m. Most of the power in St. George has been restored, and crews are working to repair remaining outages.

In St. George, about 500 customers in the downtown area are without power as of 10:10 p.m. The Red Hills substation is down, and crews have been dispatched to investigate and make repairs, St. George Support Services Director Marc Mortensen said.

City of St. George Energy Services Department has reported that a fox got into the substation, causing the outage.

In Washington City, there is an outage in the northern Green Springs area as of 10 p.m., according to an advisory from the Washington City Power Department.

Repair crews are in route to the area, but flooding in the roads resulting from a passing storm is delaying their arrival, according to the advisory.

The Power Department has no current ETA on power restoration in Washington City.

