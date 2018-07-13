Elden Thompson

Oct. 1, 1946 — July 10, 2018

Elden Blaine Thompson, 71, peacefully passed away at his home in Washington, Utah, on July 10.

He was born Oct. 1, 1946, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Ralph and Eldie Thompson. Elden married his sweetheart and eternal companion, Ina Lynne Tolman, on Sept. 24, 1971, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Los Angeles Temple.

Elden was raised in southeastern Idaho and lived in Blackfoot, Idaho; Michigan; and later Washington, Utah. Everywhere Elden lived, he was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America and the LDS church serving in many leadership roles. His professional career spanned multiple power and energy companies including the Idaho National Environmental Laboratory and Consumer Power holding various roles in management and quality assurance.

Elden loved to spend time with his family and was a proud member of the Shoshone Bannock Tribe. He was a consummate gentleman and was always serving his family and all those around him, even during the last few years of his life when he graciously battled multiple difficult medical conditions. His love and devotion to his family will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Ina Thompson of Washington; children James (Teresa) Thompson of Granger, Indiana, Jennifer (John) Cameron of Blackfoot, Idaho, Michael (Kristen) Thompson of Washington, and Scott (Michelle) Thompson of Scottsdale, Arizona; along with 11 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by two grandsons: Jacob and Logan Cameron, and his parents, Ralph and Eldie Thompson.

The family would like to give special thanks to the nurses and staff at Dixie Home Rehab and Hospice, as well as Lori, Loretta and Fran who took special care of him during the last few weeks of his life.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held July 16 at 11 a.m. at the Washington Fields Chapel, 1867 Washington Fields Road, Washington, Utah.

A viewing will take place July 15 from 6-8 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, and on July 16 from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Washington Fields Chapel.

Interment will take place at the Washington City Cemetery, 300 Parkview Dr., Washington, Utah.

Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at Spilsbury Mortuary’s website.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.