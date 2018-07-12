Great Adventure Road Tour: Pine Valley Recreation Area

FEATURE — In this episode of “Nielson RV’s Great Adventure Road Tour,” Nielson RV’s Matt Spendlove and St. George News reporter Hollie Reina escape to the cooler summer temperatures of the Pine Valley Recreation Area.

Located in the Dixie National Forest and surrounded by the Pine Valley Mountains, the recreation area is home to myriad outdoor activities including hiking, fishing, horseback riding, picnicking and camping.

In the nearby town of Pine Valley there are also historical and informational sites including the Pine Valley chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that was built in 1868 by Scottish immigrant and pioneer, Ebenezer Bryce, and the Pine Valley Heritage Center which also acts as the area’s visitor center.

Know before you go

The Pine Valley Recreation Area requires a day-use fee of $5 per vehicle to enter. Discounts are available for senior citizens.

There are six traditional campgrounds – Crackfoot, Dean Gardner, Ebenezer Bryce, Equestrian, Mitt Moody and Yellow Pine – and two group campgrounds – Effie Beckstrom East and Effie Beckstrom West – in the recreation area. Recreational vehicle camping is available in Crackfoot Campground, Dean Gardner Campground, Ebenezer Bryce Campground and Equestrian Campground.

The recreation area also has the Pine Valley Guard House, which is available for rent.

For a full list of campground and guard house fees click here.

NOTE: Statewide campfire restrictions are currently in effect. For the most up-to-date information visit the Utah Fire Info website.

Due to the West Valley Fire, temporary trail closures have been announced in the Pine Valley ranger district, particularly on those trails within the burn area.

According to a previous St. George News report, officials said the temporary special order will remain in effect until Dec. 31, or until fire managers have cleared the area for public transit. Follow the links to see the special order document and a map of the affected areas.

Directions from St. George to the Pine Valley Recreation Area, approximately 36 miles.

Head north on Bluff Street and continue onto state Route 18.

Take SR-18 north approximately 23 miles.

Turn right in Central onto Center Street/Pine Valley Highway.

Take the Pine Valley Highway east 8.1 miles.

Turn left onto Main Street in Pine Valley.

Follow Main Street east approximately 1.6 miles to the pay station.

Enter the recreation area.

Written by HOLLIE REINA, St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Nielson RV | Website | Facebook | Telephone: 435-652-1111 in St. George or 435-635-5036 in Hurricane | Locations: 341 E. Sunland Drive, St. George, and 1210 W. State St., Hurricane.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews