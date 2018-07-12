Center for the Arts at Kayenta presents ‘Steel Magnolias’

The cast of Steel Magnolias poses for a promotional photo, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Center for the Arts at Kayenta, St. George News

IVINS — As part of their “Stay Cool Summer Season,” the Center for the Arts at Kayenta is excited to present the heartwarming audience favorite “Steel Magnolias.”

Step inside the cool intimate indoor theater and enter Truvy’s beauty Salon, where all the ladies who are anybody in Chinquapin, Louisiana, come to have their hair done and swap gossip.

Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who starts the play unsure whether she’s still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser (“I’m not crazy; I’ve just been in a bad mood for forty years”); Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose daughter Shelby (the prettiest girl in town) is about to marry a “good ol’ boy.”

Every endearing character makes “Steel Magnolias” a hilarious, heartwarming audience favorite. The underlying strength – and love – give the play its enduring appeal.

This production features an all-star cast and crew, including Jan Broberg, Rachel Cox, Chrys Hyatt, Anne Schwab, Desiree Whitehead, Jane Williams and Katie Woods.

Tickets are $30, with a student ticket price of $10. Use the promotional code “PINK” for a savings of $5.

For further information on upcoming events and to purchase tickets, visit the Center for the Arts at Kayenta’s website or call 435-674-2787.

“Steel Magnolias” opens Thursday and runs through Saturday, with additional shows July 18, 19, 21, and Aug. 1, 2, 4, at 7:30 p.m. There will be a matinee this Saturday and again on Aug. 4 at 2 p.m.

Performances are at the Center for the Performing Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.

