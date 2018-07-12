Following flooding and rock slides, Zion officials indefinitely close roads, trails

This 2016 file photo shows a rock slide that closed Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway, Zion National Park, Utah, Aug. 10, 2016 | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

SPRINGDALE – After receiving 3 inches of rain in a short amount of time Wednesday, Zion National Park has indefinitely closed the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive, the road between Canyon Junction and the east entrance and all trails north of the Grotto due to storm damage.

Rock slides and flooding occurred on the switchbacks below the tunnel on the east side of the park, according to a press release.

North of the Grotto, pedestrian access is restricted, and the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive is closed while they repair the road. Shuttles are still running but turning around at the Grotto.

Road crews are assessing the damage before removing debris and repairing the roads to reopen. The majority of the damages include mud and small debris, said Aly Baltrus, Zion National Park’s chief of interpretation and visitor services.

The park does not currently have an estimated time for when the roads will reopen, but will know more once the damage has been assessed.

