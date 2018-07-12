Judge limits details on legal team for St. George man accused of murdering wife on cruise ship

Kenneth Manzanares (right) is accused of murdering his wife, 39-year-old Kristy Manzanares, on an Alaskan cruise ship July 25, 2017 | Composite photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A federal judge has barred release of certain visitor information for an imprisoned man from St. George accused of killing his wife on an Alaska cruise last summer.

Kenneth Manzanares was indicted in the U.S. District Court in Juneau, Alaska, for the murder of his wife Kristy Manzanares’ in August 2017. He pleaded not guilty.

Family members traveling with the couple on a cruise in Alaska discovered Kenneth Manzanares’ hands and clothes covered in blood and Kristy Manzanares lying on the floor with a severe head wound on July 25, 2017.

A family member who found Kenneth and Kristy Manzanares that night asked him what happened and he replied, “She would not stop laughing at me,” according to court documents.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Burgess is prohibiting the state Department of Corrections from releasing, without a court order, the name or title of any member of Kenneth Manzanares’ legal team, which includes lawyers, investigators and experts, as well as the date or type of visit.

Manzanares’ attorneys had sought a more sweeping order that also would have barred prosecutors from accessing Manzanares’ calls and correspondence during the case. Prosecutors called the defense request overbroad and unnecessary, according to The Associated Press.

After Kristy Manzanares’ death, her family received an outpouring of support. The 2018 Dove Center gala was held in her honor, where its theme was ending domestic violence.

A fundraiser for the Manzanares’ three daughters was held Aug. 19, 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

