TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:
Weekend events | July 13-15
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Oils by Aaron | Admission: Free | Location: DiFiore Center for the Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Arrowhead Gallery | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | SmART Saturday | Admission: $3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Desert Reserve Visitor Center, 10 N. 100 East, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | Comedy Machine | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Friday, 8:45 p.m. | “Prince of Egypt” | Admission: $29-$96 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, times vary | Utah Shakespeare Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: Beverley Taylor Sorenson Center for the Arts, 195 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Seussical Jr.” | Admission: $12 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Little Shop of Horrors” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Steel Magnolias” | Admission: $10-$30 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; some matinees, 2 p.m. | Neil Simon Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. PDT | CasaPoolooza: Spazmatics | Admission: Free (21 and over only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Million Dollar Quartet” | Admission: $29-$63 | Location: Indoor Hafen Theater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | AC/DC Albumpalooza | Admission: $15-$35 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Saturday, 8:45 p.m. | “Prince of Egypt” | Admission: $29-$96 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Sunset on the Square: “Despicable Me 3” | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Midsummer Renaissance Faire | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Main Street Park, 200 North Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 3-9 p.m. | July Jamboree | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Main Street from 400 North to University Boulevard, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Dive In Movie: “Bedknobs and Broomsticks” | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane City Pool, 750 N. 200 West, Hurricane.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmer’s Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Sundog | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | 3Hattrio | Admission: TBD | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. MST | Native Grass Band | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Juniper Ridge Restaurant and Saloon, 2631 Highway 89, Fredonia, Arizona.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Kenny Russell | Admission: No cover: food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Desert Pulse Comedic Relief | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Perks! Espresso and Smoothies, 520 W. Telegraph Road, Washington City.
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 2 p.m. | Reopening of Bunker Creek Trail | Admission: Free | Location: Sydney Peak Trailhead on Brian Head Peak Road off of Highway 143.
- Friday-Saturday, all day | Cedar Breaks Wildflower Festival | Admission: $7 | Location: Cedar Breaks National Monument.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Southern Utah Pacific Islander Coalition Walk and Waffles | Admission: Free | Location: Red Hills Desert Garden, 375 E. Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Mike’s Mad Dash 2-mile Run | Admission: $12 | Location: Mike’s Running, 2092 W. Cross Hollow Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. | Summer Star Party | Admission: $7 | Location: Cedar Breaks National Monument.
- Saturday-Sunday, all day | Classic Rock N’ Ride | Admission: Free; some activities vary | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Email: hreina@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.