21st annual ‘July Jamboree’ will shut down Main Street and start up the party

Previous "July Jamboree" event, Cedar City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University Community Education, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Fast cars, fun times, good music and old friends are what make the “July Jamboree” one of the highlights of summer in Cedar City. In 2018, the good times only get better with the 21st annual July Jamboree, which will take place Saturday on Main Street.

Presented by the Cedar City Rotary Club and sponsored by Tink’s Superior Auto Parts, the jamboree will feature more than 200 classic cars and highly modified custom street rods. Last year’s event had 240 car entries from several states and drew approximately 15,000 visitors to historic downtown Cedar City.

“The Cedar City Rotary Club is proud to bring this special event to town once again as it showcases what a great place Cedar City is,” said Wayne Clark in a press release for the event. Clark cofounded the July Jamboree with Byron Linford more than two decades ago. “It brings tourists and residents together in our historic downtown to enjoy friends, food, classic cars and some great local music.”

The event kicks off on Friday at 6 p.m. with a welcome party at Toadz featuring ’50s and ’60s music from DJ Lance, a barbecue dinner and prizes for best dressed toward the theme.

Registration for car show entries into the car show begins Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. and again Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at the Southwest Technical College with a breakfast buffet. At noon, Rotarian staff will shut down Main Street from 400 North to University Boulevard, and more than 100 vendor booths will begin setting up.

The July Jamboree officially kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday with live bands performing on a stage in the parking lot of Charlie’s Southern Barbecue. A food court offering many varieties of cuisine will be offered in the same parking lot, including a beer garden offering fare prepared by Southwest Tech Culinary Arts.

“This year we are excited to have some great local talent playing such as Full Tilt Boogie and Radio Flyer,” said Dolly Trujillo-Wearn, Rotarian chair of the food court. “We have some of the best local food establishments selling food as well — so come hungry.”

Although the family-friendly festival is free to the public, the Cedar City Rotary Club uses funds generated by the event to make donations to the Boy Scouts, Little League Baseball, SUU Athletics, Canyon Creek Women’s Crisis Center, Iron County Care & Share, scholarships for Southern Utah University and Southwest Tech students, The Happy Factory and the Rotary Centennial Veteran’s Park, to name a few.

Current humanitarian projects by the local Rotary Club include new stoves for the Mayan people of Guatemala and assisting in building Neonatal Intensive Care Units in Kenya.

For more information on the July Jamboree, go to the event website or email julyjamboree@gmail.com.

According to the press release, the July Jamboree would not be possible without the sponsorship from a wide variety of locally owned and operated businesses.

Event details

What: 21st annual “July Jamboree.”

When: Saturday, July 14, 3-9 p.m.

Where: Main Street from 400 North to University Boulevard, Cedar City.

This event is free to the public.

