Earthquake reported approximately 16 miles north of Panguitch

ST. GEORGE — A minor earthquake was reported Wednesday morning in Southern Utah.

A University of Utah seismograph station recorded the 3.1 earthquake approximately 16 miles north-northeast of Panguitch around 7:21 a.m., according the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS categorizes 3.0 magnitude quake as producing “weak” shaking and not likely to result in any damage.

No shaking or damage in the area of the earthquake was reported by the public, according the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

These minor earthquakes are fairly common across Utah and largely go unnoticed. According to the USGS website, Southern Utah falls in the Intermountain seismic belt, a “prominent north-south-trending zone of recorded seismicity in the Intermountain west.” The largest earthquake in the Southern Utah zone was a 6.5 magnitude quake in Richfield in 1901. More regionally, St. George has seen the strongest one with the 1992 5.9 magnitude quake.

The USGS recommends the following in case of a severe earthquake:

If you are indoors: Stay there. Get under a desk or table and hang on to it (drop, cover and hold on) or move into a hallway or against an inside wall. Stay clear of windows, fireplaces and heavy furniture or appliances. Get out of the kitchen, which is a dangerous place (things can fall on you). Don’t run downstairs or rush outside while the building is shaking or while there is a danger of falling and hurting yourself or being hit by falling glass or debris.

Stay there. Get under a desk or table and hang on to it (drop, cover and hold on) or move into a hallway or against an inside wall. Stay clear of windows, fireplaces and heavy furniture or appliances. Get out of the kitchen, which is a dangerous place (things can fall on you). Don’t run downstairs or rush outside while the building is shaking or while there is a danger of falling and hurting yourself or being hit by falling glass or debris. If you’re outside: Get into the open, away from buildings, power lines, chimneys and anything else that might fall on you.

Get into the open, away from buildings, power lines, chimneys and anything else that might fall on you. If you are driving: Stop carefully. Move your car as far out of traffic as possible. Do not stop on or under a bridge or overpass or under trees, light posts, power lines or signs. Stay inside your car until the shaking stops. When you resume driving, watch for breaks in the pavement, fallen rocks and bumps in the road at bridge approaches.

Stop carefully. Move your car as far out of traffic as possible. Do not stop on or under a bridge or overpass or under trees, light posts, power lines or signs. Stay inside your car until the shaking stops. When you resume driving, watch for breaks in the pavement, fallen rocks and bumps in the road at bridge approaches. If you are in a mountainous area: Watch out for falling rocks, landslides, trees and other debris that could be loosened by quakes.

