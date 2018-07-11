Flash flood warning issued for southeastern Iron County

Flash flood waters from the Brian Head burn scar rush down a drainage in Parowan, Utah, Aug. 6, 2017 | Photo courtesy Corey McNeil, Cedar City News / St. George News

IRON COUNTY – A flash flood warning for southeastern Iron County has been issued for Wednesday evening by the National Weather Service.

Issued late Wednesday afternoon, the warning is in effect until around 7:45 p.m

Around 4:45 p.m., Doppler radar indicated that heavy rainfall has been falling over the Parowan Creek portion of the Brian Head burn scar. Radar estimates indicate that 0.75 inch of rain has fallen on the burn scar over the past hour.

It is expected that this amount of rainfall will result in flash flooding and a debris flow through the Parowan Creek drainage including Benson, Center, Bowery and Soda Springs side drainages.

State Route 143 is expected to receive debris, as well as locations along Parowan Creek downstream to the town of Parowan.

“People in this area should take action to ensure their safety,” NSW officials said in the advisory.

The area of the Brian Head burn scar was the subject of a flash flood warning earlier this week.

Anyone who comes across flooded roads is advised to turn around. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. If a debris flow has occurred it is important to realize that the runout area remains very dangerous.

Additional debris flows may occur within minutes of the original flow. Please remain vigilant and be prepared to take swift action.

