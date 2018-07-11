Flash flood warning issued for southeastern Iron County

Written by Mori Kessler
July 11, 2018
Flash flood waters from the Brian Head burn scar rush down a drainage in Parowan, Utah, Aug. 6, 2017 | Photo courtesy Corey McNeil, Cedar City News / St. George News

IRON COUNTY – A flash flood warning for southeastern Iron County has been issued for Wednesday evening by the National Weather Service.

Issued late Wednesday afternoon, the warning is in effect until around 7:45 p.m

Shaded regions denote area subject to flash flood warning, July 11, 2018 | Image courtesy National Weather Service, St. George News | Click to enlarge

Around 4:45 p.m., Doppler radar indicated that heavy rainfall has been falling over the Parowan Creek portion of the Brian Head burn scar. Radar estimates indicate that 0.75 inch of rain has fallen on the burn scar over the past hour.

It is expected that this amount of rainfall will result in flash flooding and a debris flow through the Parowan Creek drainage including Benson, Center, Bowery and Soda Springs side drainages.

State Route 143 is expected to receive debris, as well as locations along Parowan Creek downstream to the town of Parowan.

“People in this area should take action to ensure their safety,” NSW officials said in the advisory.

The area of the Brian Head burn scar was the subject of a flash flood warning earlier this week.

Anyone who comes across flooded roads is advised to turn around. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. If a debris flow has occurred it is important to realize that the runout area remains very dangerous.

Additional debris flows may occur within minutes of the original flow. Please remain vigilant and be prepared to take swift action.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mori Kessler Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction, often telling people go left while he is pointing right. Numbers greater than five also confuse him.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,

3 Comments

  • Real Life July 11, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Why is Bob Lyman not in prison?

    • zd July 11, 2018 at 8:27 pm

      It comes down to one reason, or man…. Scott Garrett, your outgoing Iron County Attorney and his office doesn’t like to “take chances” in court. Hope Dotson doesn’t follow in his mentors foot steps….

  • PlanetU July 11, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    we have a fire near cedar breaks caused by lightening strike. Helicopter has picked up 6 buckets of water from pond. Can’t get thru to the news dept…………………………………

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.