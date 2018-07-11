Shooting fish in a barrel? Loaded gun found atop baby changing table in Salt Lake City aquarium

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah police are searching for the owner of a loaded gun left behind on a baby changing table in a women’s restroom at a suburban Salt Lake City aquarium.
Authorities said Tuesday they don’t plan to file criminal charges against the gun’s owner. Draper Police Lt. Chad Carpenter says they want to find out how the .380-caliber pistol was left behind and return it.
Carpenter told the Deseret News that it’s not uncommon for people to leave weapons behind in bathrooms and other places.
Alyssa Fujimoto she found the weapon when she tried to change her newborn baby with her 4-year-old son in tow at the Living Planet Aquarium, which doesn’t allow weapons.
She says the gun atop the folded-up table was a “tragedy waiting to happen” and she’s upset no one will be charged.
37 Comments
People who really care about gun rights should be ticked that the gun owner is not being charged. Too many gun rights advocates want all the rights, but none of the responsibilities.
Pheo , why are you blaming gun rights activists? If you read the article it’s the police and the gun owner that are irresponsible. Gun laws are no good if they are not enforced.
I didn’t blame gun rights activists. How do you know from what I said that I’m not a gun rights activist myself?
I said that they should be ticked off at people who undermine their cause.
You should work on your reading comprehension and just being decent in general.
Another irresponsible gun owner. There should be a test for ‘stupid’ to weed these people out from those who take gun ownership seriously. Please do not return that gun to the owner!
I agree. Tested to have guns, tested to have kids.
As someone who’s carried for years and carry everywhere I legally can, I have to say this is unacceptable and just pure negligence. You should know where your firearm is at all times however I have to say this guy is the exception, the majority of CCW holders are some of the most upstanding responsible people I’ve met and would never lets something like this happen.
Sometimes I wonder about these stories. If it is real than the owner should be charged, but we have to wonder if it was planted. The left has done worse things to progress their agenda
No hate. Just facts that liberals will do anything to push their point. Say.. shooting up republican politicians or protesting ICE agents removing children from a home.. when in actuality they were breaking up a sex trafficking ring. Liberals run on emotion and hate. Much like you comment
i could say the same thing about those on the far right. You know who Im talking about, the “Tea Party” Republicans. Both Clinton and Trump capitalized on hate an intolerance for the other party during their campaigns. If Americans still cared about America, neither of these candidates would have had a chance if they ran on that platform.
IMO, The last truly decent campaign was Nixon vs. Kennedy in 1960. Here are their respective campaign ads.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7DoUiNxh6_0 -Kennedy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3cpQnVvXSs -Nixon
Far right maybe… we are talking the majority on the left
Very true sadly.
An armed society is a safe society. The only reasonable solution to this problem is MORE GUNS!
lower the age of concealed carry to five years old. An armed society is a safe society.
People, of course the cops are saying they’re not interested in charging the person. The district attorney brings charges. The cops aren’t dumb, they don’t want to scare the person off. They are creating a safe space so this moron claims the gun and then BAM! reckless endangerment charges.
Take it to the bank.