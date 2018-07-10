News short: Car rolls away from driver, into lake

Written by Spencer Ricks
July 10, 2018
A 2007 Pontiac Sedan is submerged in Lake Havasu in Mohave County, Arizona, Friday, July 6, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A car escaped from its driver Friday when it accidentally rolled off a launch ramp and into the water at Lake Havasu in Mohave County, Arizona.

A 2007 Pontiac Sedan is submerged in Lake Havasu in Mohave County, Arizona, July 6, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

The 45-year-old driver of the 2007 Pontiac sedan had pulled up beside the ramp at about 4 p.m. at Cattail Cove State Park and exited the vehicle with an 11-year-old child before the car started to roll away. The car went straight into the water and was completely submerged when deputies from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety arrived, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

There were no injuries. The launch ramp was closed while the vehicle was removed from the water.

Also on Friday, there was a “pretty significant monsoon” over Lake Havasu, which caused “chaos along our waterways,” according to a press release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to responding to the sunken car, deputies responded to two boat crashes, six medical assists and 26 boater assists that same day.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

 

Email: sricks@stgnews.com

Twitter:  @STGnews | @SpencerRicks

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

 

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Spencer Ricks Spencer Ricks is a Seattle native who graduated from Dixie State University in 2017. He is the former Editor-in-Chief of the Dixie Sun News – DSU's student newspaper. He has also written for KSL.com and Seattle Met Magazine, covering everything from local politics to flash floods. Spencer joined the St. George News team as a reporter in January 2018.

Posted in NewsTagged , , ,

1 Comment

  • IPFreely July 10, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    This is news? I saw a cat up a tree early. Hope they report on that too…

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.