News short: Car rolls away from driver, into lake

A 2007 Pontiac Sedan is submerged in Lake Havasu in Mohave County, Arizona, Friday, July 6, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A car escaped from its driver Friday when it accidentally rolled off a launch ramp and into the water at Lake Havasu in Mohave County, Arizona.

The 45-year-old driver of the 2007 Pontiac sedan had pulled up beside the ramp at about 4 p.m. at Cattail Cove State Park and exited the vehicle with an 11-year-old child before the car started to roll away. The car went straight into the water and was completely submerged when deputies from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety arrived, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

There were no injuries. The launch ramp was closed while the vehicle was removed from the water.

Also on Friday, there was a “pretty significant monsoon” over Lake Havasu, which caused “chaos along our waterways,” according to a press release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to responding to the sunken car, deputies responded to two boat crashes, six medical assists and 26 boater assists that same day.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

