All under one roof and right in your backyard; new cancer center to unite research and treatment

This rendering shows what the completed Intermountain Cancer Center of St. George will look like when completed, location and date not specified | Image courtesy of R&R Partners for Intermountain Healthcare, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Amid the spectacular scenery of St. George and the healing environment of the desert, Intermountain is building a new cancer center, providing a true home for oncology, as well as the system headquarters for Intermountain Precision Genomics.

The new building is part of the Dixie Regional Medical Center campus expansion. It will encompass oncology treatment, state-of-the-art radiation oncology, an infusion center, an imaging department, the Intermountain Precision Genomics clinical laboratory, the Translational Science Center, the Stanford Genome Technology Center and more.

Read more: Intermountain Healthcare beam-signing celebrates incoming cancer research center

When cancer patients walk into the new Intermountain Cancer Center of St. George, which is slated to open later this summer, they will be entering a world dedicated wholly to them. All the research, access to clinical trials, technology and discoveries that go into patients’ treatment will be under one roof, making care as smooth and seamless as possible. Intermountain Healthcare’s commitment to helping patients live the healthiest lives possible shines through in this new project.

Intermountain Healthcare is driving precision health and the application of precision oncology forward. The Intermountain Cancer Center of St. George will enhance such advancement.

Dr. Lincoln Nadauld, chief science officer and executive director of Precision Genomics at Intermountain Healthcare, said the following about the relationship between precision medicine and precision health:

Precision medicine is the application of genomic, molecular, and personal information to inform personalized health treatment plans. Precision health is the application of precision medicine principles to entire populations. Precision medicine is reactive; precision health is preventative. Intermountain Precision Health is the service line of Intermountain Healthcare that considers health and wellness of the patient across their life span. Intermountain Precision Genomics and Intermountain Precision Health utilize genomic, molecular, inherited and personal health information to implement comprehensive wellness strategies to help individuals and populations live the healthiest lives possible.

Intermountain Precision Genomics is a service of Intermountain Healthcare. For more information about Intermountain Precision Genomics, visit their website, join the dialog on Facebook or follow @intermtncancer on Twitter.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews