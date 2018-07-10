Recently crowned Dixie Roundup royalty keeping busy in preparation for 84th annual rodeo

Composite image. Background photo from 83rd annual Dixie Roundup, St. George, Utah, Sept. 14, 2017. Inset photo L-R: Matt Stillman-co-chairman, Lindsie Perkins-Queen, Greg Mathis-chairman, Dalli Holyoak-Princess, Jeff Twitchell-co-chairman | Background photo by Jeff Richards. Inset photo courtesy of Dixie Roundup, St. George News.

ST. GEORGE — Unlike most beauty contests, becoming royalty for the St. George Lions Club Dixie Roundup requires more than a pretty face – contestants also must be accomplished horsewomen.

The recently crowned Dixie Roundup Queen, Lindsie Perkins, of Panquitch, and Princess Dalli Holyoak, of St. George, are not only are excellent riders, but both compete in several rodeo events.

Perkins, a sophomore member of the rodeo team at Southern Utah University, competes in breakaway roping and barrel racing.

Holyoak, a ninth-grader at Dixie Middle School, competes in both of those events, along with goat tying and pole bending.

Both girls told St. George News that they are looking forward to a busy week of activities surrounding the 84th annual Dixie Roundup, which will take place Sept. 13-15 at the Sunbowl.

But before that, both will be representing St. George at several rodeos and events. They will be easy to spot with their custom chaps and saddles they were awarded in May.

“This title is great because it opens up a lot of opportunities,” Perkins said. “It’s easy to represent St. George anywhere I want to go.”

In addition to being queen of the Dixie Roundup, Perkins was a 2017 queen of the National Little Britches Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma, and she has been working with the Lazy E Ranch, host of the event, this year through an internship she earned last year.

“I’ve been helping with marketing and social media activities for them,” she said. “The people here are just great, real friendly and helpful.”

She said she is looking forward to returning home so she can attend the Days of 47 Rodeo in Salt Lake City, which starts July 19.

“It will be great to let people up there know that we’re alive and well with our rodeo down here,” she said.

Holyoak also will be going to Salt Lake City. But it won’t be her first rodeo this year.

“I was at the Gunlock Rodeo,” she said. “That was a lot of fun.”

She also recently attended the national junior high school finals rodeo in Minot, North Dakota, and rode her black horse down the streets of St. George in the Fourth of July parade.

As part of their duties, the two are required to attend five rodeos during their reign. That shouldn’t be hard for the pair, since they’re very familiar with the rodeo scene as contestants.

Perkins, daughter of Ralph and Natalie Perkins, and Holyoak, daughter of Trevor and Lori Holyoak, replace 2017 Queen Aubrey Schafer and Princess Austyn Wagerle.

The new rodeo royalty will be highlighted each night during the three-day Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned event that will feature top cowboys and cowgirls in the country.

The rodeo events begin at 6:30 p.m. each day.

Ticket sales begin Sept. 8 at the Lions building north of the Sunbowl. Reserved seats are $17 with general admission $12 and children (11 and under) $5.

Kids night is Thursday, Sept. 13 with children 11 and under admitted free.

Event details

What: 84th annual St. George Lions Club Roundup rodeo.

When: Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 13-15. Gates open 6 p.m. each day.

Where: Sunbowl, 150 S. 400 East, St. George.

Tickets: Advance sales begin Sept. 8. Reserved seats $17, general admission $12, children 11 and under $5.

For more information click here or call 435-703-4779.

