Police arrest man who threatened woman with knife during carjacking in Bloomington

ST. GEORGE — A man was arrested Tuesday morning after committing two counts of aggravated robbery and attempting to avoid arrest.

The suspect has been identified as Trayvin Bruce Jensen, 28, who has a history of drug possession and distribution charges, according to Utah court documents.

St. George Police officer Anthony Ott responded to reports of a possible carjacking on Bloomington Drive around 1 a.m. Tuesday. The victim reported that she and her granddaughter had just arrived home from Salt Lake City and were unloading the vehicle when her granddaughter noticed a suspicious person walking through the neighborhood.

When they had finished unpacking she drove the vehicle into the garage where she was met by a tall, skinny, white male wearing a striped grey hoodie, dark baggy pants and dark shoes, according to the probable cause statement.

Jensen told her to give him the keys to her charcoal 2016 Buick Enclave, but she refused. The two began physically pushing each other, the victim pushing Jensen twice. After being pushed the second time, Jensen removed a silver knife with a 5-inch blade from his pants. Jensen threatened her with the knife saying he would hurt her if she did not give him the keys. The victim gave Jensen her keys and he drove away in an unknown direction.

Shortly after taking the car, Jensen went to the Chevron gas station on Riverside Drive where he threatened the sales clerk, saying he had a gun, and told him to hand over the contents of the cash drawer. Jensen then reached into the pocket of his hoodie, removed an unknown object and pointed it at the employee. The clerk gave Jensen the money from the cash register and Jensen left.

Dispatch contacted officials from OnStar, an in-vehicle safety and security system, who said the vehicle was on Telegraph Street in Washington City. Police located the vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot. A man fitting Jensen’s description exited the vehicle and began to enter the restaurant when he noticed police units approaching.

Jensen then got back in the vehicle and drove away. He averted a traffic stop that police attempted and drove away at high speed. Police pursued the vehicle south on 3050 East, reaching speeds up to 90 miles per hour.

OnStar attempted to turn the car off twice but was unsuccessful. Jensen jumped out of the moving vehicle near 2700 East and Riverside Drive, and ran north through the neighborhood. Police pursued on foot. Jensen climbed over two walls before police used a stun gun on him and he fell into a small swimming pool. Police then took Jensen into custody.

The victim of the carjacking identified Jensen as the one who had robbed her earlier that night.

After receiving medical clearance from Dixie Regional Medical Center, Jensen was transported to the St. George Police Department where he admitted to most of the accusations and wrote an apology letter to the victim, according to police.

Jensen was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and theft of a motor vehicle by St. George Police.

The Washington City Police Department and Adult Probation and Parole added charges for actions that occurred in their jurisdiction including theft of property, failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, failure to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer, interference with arresting officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

