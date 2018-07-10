Power restored in Bloomington, SunRiver, Littlefield

Written by Mori Kessler
July 10, 2018
ST. GEORGE – A power outage was reported Tuesday afternnon in the areas Bloomington, SunRiver and Littlefield serviced by Dixie Power. Power has since been restored.

Updated 2:56 p.m.: Dixie Power announced that power should now be restored to the impacted areas.

The outage began around 2 p.m., “crews are aware of the issue and will do their best to get it back on quickly,” according to a social media post by Dixie Power officials.

“Cause of the outage was a piece of equipment that touched some high voltage lines at one of our major substations,” officials said in an accompanying post around 2:30 p.m. “Crews tried some things that brought power on for our Utah members for a few moments, but the attempt failed. Be assured our crews are doing the best they can and in the safest way possible to get power back on.”

Dixie Power reported via social media that power was restored to the impacted areas around 2:50 p.m.

