John Gayle Reese

July 10, 2018

Sept. 15, 1938 – July 6, 2018

John Gayle Reese, 79, of St. George, Utah, died July 6, 2018, in St. George.

He was born Sept. 15, 1938, in Greenville, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lula Reese, and his wife Deanna Reese. He is survived by his brother Gary Reese (Carol), sister Barbara Stubblefied (Gary), his sons Michael Reese (Mary), Scott Reese (Jill), Craig Reese (Joni), and daughter Gaylynn Hales (Bob), 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, his wife Kaye Reese and her three children and five grandchildren.

He was an entrepreneur, owning several KFC franchises, and founder of Picnic and Chicken and Farm Basket.

Funeral services

  • Funeral services will be Saturday, July 14, at 11 a.m., in the Monte Cristo Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1801 Monte Cristo Way, Las Vegas, Nevada.
  • There will be a visitation one hour prior to services.
  • Graveside services will take place at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gayle’s family would like to express their gratitude to Meadows Memory Care for their care and compassion. We would also like to thank Integrated Senior Care for their dedicated service.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Gayle Reese’s name to Memory Matters at 168 N. 100 East, Suite 104, St. George, Utah 84770

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

