April 6, 1921 – July 2, 2018

Janice Schmutz Nisson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully July 2, 2018, in St. George, Utah.

She was born April 6, 1921, and was the third child of six born to Wilford Schmutz and Martha Foremaster. She had five brothers: David, Donald, Richard, William and Clare.

Janice was raised in St. George and attended the public school system there. She attended what is now Dixie State University where she received her associate degree and was selected to be the “D” Queen in 1941. Before her death she was the oldest living “D” Queen.

She met her sweetheart, LeRoy N. Nisson from Washington City, and they were married in the St. George temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Feb. 7, 1942. Although she was raised in St. George, after she was married they moved to Los Angeles for work. They moved in 1942 to Provo so her husband could get his undergraduate degree. They then settled in Los Angeles where he attended dental school at USC. They had two children in those years, Christine and Martha.

After graduating from dental school, they moved to Downey, California, and Roy set up his first dental practice. Following that experience, Roy joined the Air Force and they were assigned to Edwards Air Force Base in California for four years. Their third daughter, Sheryll, was born there.

Following completion of their military service they moved to Granada Hills and raised their family. Their last two children were born there, James and Robert.

Janice was involved in the Community Woman’s Club and many callings in the LDS church. Some of these callings included Primary, Homemaking Director and Relief Society Counselor.

She lived a rich and full life. She loved to sew, do crafts, paint and entertain. She had a gift of always making her guests feel right at home. She and Roy were very loving and generous, and opened their home to at least 22 young men and women. She was a temporary mom to them, besides raising her own five children. Our mother was a kind, sweet and loving person. She loved life and enjoyed all of it as she provided a loving, beautiful and peaceful home.

She returned to St. George when Roy retired in 1989. Then in 1990 she spent one year on Temple Square in Salt Lake City serving a mission for her LDS church with Roy. Throughout her married life she and her husband traveled to many parts of the world. They also enjoyed traveling all over the United States in their RV with friends and family.

All of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be forever grateful for the yearly trips to Lake Powell that brought so much fun and created lasting memories and family bonding.

Janice is survived by her husband, Dr. LeRoy Nisson; children: Christine (Kirt) Kennedy, Martha (Paul) Colarusso, Sheri (Rick) Nielson and Robert (Virginia) Nisson. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and son, James Nisson.

The family wishes to thank Natalie Irvine and Katie Lee for all their excellent home services this past year and also Encompass Hospice for all their help.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 13, at 2 p.m., at the Southgate LDS 1st Ward Chapel, 1068 West Chandler Drive, St. George, Utah.

A viewing will be held Friday, prior to services, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church.

Interment will follow at the Washington City Cemetery, 300 Park View Drive, Washington, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.