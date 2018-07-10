July 5, 1930 – July 5, 2018

Hilda Murri was born Hilda Bertha Neibaur on July 5, 1930, in Newdale, Idaho, to Ira Alonzo Neibaur and Bertha Cleo Jacobs. She died in St. George, Utah, on her 88th birthday – July 5, 2018.

She married Lynford Panter Murri on Jan. 14, 1948, in the Idaho Falls temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She joins her beloved husband, her parents, siblings and two great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Ann (Lynn) Nelson, Cedar City, Utah; Barbara (Ken) Marshall, St George, Utah, David (Vickie) Murri, Lewiston, Idaho; John (Tammy) Murri, Payson Utah; Gene (Annette) Murri, Laverkin, Utah; Karen (Elizabeth Foerg) Murri, Andover, Minnesota; and foster daughter Judy Alger (Matt) Lyons, Pace, Florida. She is also survived by her 20 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, 1 1/2 great-great-grandchildren and two sisters-in-law (Verba Neibaur and Leda Jeffries).

Hilda was a loving mother and wife and an active member of the LDS church. She and Lynford worked and farmed together through most of their lives, living in Hunt, Idaho; American Falls, Idaho; Benjamin, Utah; Laverkin, Utah; and St. George, Utah.

Hilda served in Primary and Young Womens (even girls camp) and was a faithful visiting teacher. She served as a temple worker for many years in the Provo and St. George temples. She and Lynford also served a family history mission together in England.

She had a deep love of music and always amazed church-goers with her clear soprano voice. She happily passed the love of music on to her children and grandchildren. She gardened to feed her family fresh vegetables and fruits every year and canned extensively. She loved roses and lilacs – no garden was complete without them. She made the best potato salad, requested at every church potluck. Holidays at her home were graced by her amazing homemade candy. When she sat still, she nearly always had a crochet project on her lap or was working on a jigsaw puzzle. She won ribbons at state fairs for a couple of her afghans.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 13, at 11 a.m., in the LDS church at 550 E. 700 South, St. George, Utah. Visitation starts at 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to LDS missionary fund, LDS humanitarian services or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Serenity Funeral Home.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Serenity Funeral Home online.