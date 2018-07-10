Oct. 8, 1938 – July 2, 2018

Etta Marie Coulter, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, age 79, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2018, in St. George, Utah.

She was born Oct. 8, 1938, in Mount Pleasant, Utah, and was the sixth child, out of nine, born to Byron Glen and Aldeva Gertrude Johansen Larsen. She married Robert Wesley Holt in 1958, they had three children: Patti, Vickie and Bruce. They were later divorced. She then married Robert William Coulter on Feb. 20, 1971. Robert Coulter had three daughters: Linda, Cinda and Barbra. They were sealed later in the St. George temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on May 1, 1976.

Etta graduated from North Sanpete High School. She moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, where she worked for the Boy Scouts of America. In 1975, Etta, Bob and family moved to Ivins, Utah. Etta started working for Job Service and later the Southwest Utah Health Department.

She was an active member of the LDS church. Some of her callings included Relief Society President, Primary and Young Women’s. She also served at the Genealogy Center. She and Robert served an LDS mission in Seattle, Washington, from 1991-92.

She lived a rich and full life. She loved to travel. She always tried to make it a point to see her nieces and nephews. She loved holidays and tried to always make it special for her family. She loved her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Etta is survived by her children: Patti Holt Winkler, Vickie Holt Larson, Bruce (Joyce) Holt, Linda (Dale) Fox and Cinda Coulter; 16 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; sisters: Joanne Robinson, Susan (Larry) Larsen and Lewis (Joy) Larsen. She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter, Barbra Coulter Tustin; brothers: Glen and Evan; sisters: Mae, Marilyn and Elaine.

The family wishes to thank Michelle at Zions Way Hospice and The Worthington Meadows Memory Care Center for all their hard work and excellent care.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 14, 2018, at 11 a.m., at the Ivins LDS 8th Ward chapel, 290 East 1060 South, Ivins, Utah.

A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Ivins City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

