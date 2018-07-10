Elva Wright Adams

July 10, 2018

Dec. 25, 1924 – July 3, 2018

Elva Wright Adams, 93, passed away July 3, 2018. Elva was born Christmas day 1924. She was truly a gift to all who knew her. Elva’s example of love and living for the sake of others made her most beautiful in the eyes of God. Elva’s family would love to invite you to this amazing woman’s celebration.

Funeral services

  • Viewings will be held at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, on Friday, July 13, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, July 14 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the Washington 7th Ward chapel, 82 N. Main St., Washington, Utah. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.

