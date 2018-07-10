Dec. 25, 1924 – July 3, 2018

Elva Wright Adams, 93, passed away July 3, 2018. Elva was born Christmas day 1924. She was truly a gift to all who knew her. Elva’s example of love and living for the sake of others made her most beautiful in the eyes of God. Elva’s family would love to invite you to this amazing woman’s celebration.

Funeral services

Viewings will be held at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, on Friday, July 13, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, July 14 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the Washington 7th Ward chapel, 82 N. Main St., Washington, Utah. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.

