Driver blows past stop sign in downtown St. George, smashing into car

ST. GEORGE — A driver smashed into another car when she failed to stop at a stop sign in St. George Monday afternoon, according to police.

The driver in a Toyota Sequoia had just left Swig and was traveling south on 300 West at about 12:45 p.m, St. George Police officer Dave McDaniel said. As she passed through the intersection of Tabernacle Street, she smashed into the side of an eastbound Mazda sedan, causing it to spin around and end up in the street gutter. Airbags were deployed, but no one was injured, McDaniel said.

“She did not see the stop sign and ran the stop sign at full speed,” McDaniel said.

Both cars were so heavily damaged, they were towed from the scene. The woman driving the Sequoia was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Gold Cross Ambulance and St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene. This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

