Driver blows past stop sign in downtown St. George, smashing into car

ST. GEORGE — A driver smashed into another car when she failed to stop at a stop sign in St. George Monday afternoon, according to police.
The driver in a Toyota Sequoia had just left Swig and was traveling south on 300 West at about 12:45 p.m, St. George Police officer Dave McDaniel said. As she passed through the intersection of Tabernacle Street, she smashed into the side of an eastbound Mazda sedan, causing it to spin around and end up in the street gutter. Airbags were deployed, but no one was injured, McDaniel said.
“She did not see the stop sign and ran the stop sign at full speed,” McDaniel said.
Both cars were so heavily damaged, they were towed from the scene. The woman driving the Sequoia was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.
Gold Cross Ambulance and St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene. This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.
I’ve said this in this comments section before but it bears repeating: The stop signs in “downtown” St. George, or to be more strictly accurate, in the residential neighborhood adjacent to downtown, are poorly-conceived and frequently blocked from view by parked vehicles.
I figure that, once upon a time, when St. George was not so thriving and there were only long-time locals here, it probably wasn’t a big problem. I myself have only been here 2 years but I know the neighborhood now and I don’t have to see a stop sign to know it’s there anymore.
But there seems to be no rhyme or reason to the progression of stop signs – some streets have almost no stops whereas others have a stop every other street – then there are streets where there is no real pattern to the stop signs at all.
Point being, it’s confusing and dangerous, particularly to out-of-towners, or to locals who are approaching the same intersection as an out-of-towner. I don’t feel I have to offer much evidence that I’m correct about this, the frequent t-bone collisions and even more frequent near-misses in that neighborhood, which happens to be where I live, speak for themselves.
Suggestions:
1. Eliminate street parking within a certain distance of the stop signs.
2. Arrange the stop signs in a more regular and logical pattern.
3. OR hang blinking red lights across the intersections so there can be no question of everyone seeing the approaching stop.