Desert Pain Specialists offers cutting edge tissue regeneration treatments

FEATURE — Desert Pain Specialists – Southern Utah’s premier interventional pain management team – is now working with a leading biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets regenerative biologics utilizing placental tissue allografts for multiple sectors of healthcare.

While that may sound like a mouthful, a “placental tissue allograft” is essentially a product that has been proven to help regenerate damaged tissue.

Tissue regeneration has become the new standard for healing and repair. The goal of tissue regeneration is to repair and replace damaged or diseased tissue with healthy tissue that is fully functional, free of scar tissue and completely replicates the healthy pre-injury tissue.

This regenerative medicine material is derived from human amniotic membrane. It contains natural factors, called growth factors, to modulate inflammation, reduce scar tissue formation and enhance healing.

What are growth factors?

Growth factors are powerful agents that bodies produce to signal cells to come to the target site, help the site heal and help cells regenerate the damaged tissue. In essence, they act as a “stem cell magnet,” drawing upon the body’s own reservoir of stem cells, which creates a cascade of actions that are regenerative in nature and can have positive therapeutic results.

Conservative treatments of oral or topical anti-inflammatories and rest will generally help to heal inflammation resulting from injury. If additional treatment is needed, your doctor may recommend Epifix Micronized, a regenerative treatment used for chronic wounds to modulate inflammation, enhance healing and reduce scar tissue formation.

Is a regenerative medicine injection right for me?

You and your doctor may consider a regenerative medicine injection if the following applies:

You have been diagnosed with an injury resulting in inflammation.

Conservative treatment such as anti-inflammatories, physical therapy and bracing have not provided symptomatic relief of inflammation.

You want a nonsteroidal option or have reached your limit of steroid injection.

You wish to avoid or postpone surgical intervention.

As healing involves coordinated responses by numerous cell types from throughout the body to regenerate injured tissues, call Desert Pain Specialists to learn if this treatment is right for you and your pain.

About Desert Pain Specialists

Desert Pain Specialists is Southern Utah’s premier interventional pain management team. The doctors and the entire staff at Desert Pain Specialists are dedicated to helping patients find relief from their pain.

Desert Pain Specialists is located in the new Riverfront Medical Center, 617 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 301 in St. George. The team has additional offices at 1760 N. Main St. in Cedar City and 340 Falcon Ridge Parkway, Suite 600, in Mesquite, Nevada.

Written by DR. RYAN WORKMAN, Desert Pain Specialists. Co-written by Dr. Court Empey and Dr. Spencer Wells, Desert Pain Specialists.

