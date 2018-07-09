NFL linebacker to conduct football camp for Southern Utah youth

Composite image. Football image by Sinenkiy/iStock/Getty Images Plus. Needham photo courtesy Southern Utah University Athletics, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Minnesota Vikings linebacker Mike Needham says he believes in giving back to his community. The former Desert Hills High School and Southern Utah University linebacker is holding a youth football camp in St. George July 21.

The noncontact camp for second through eighth grade area youth will cost $20 for the event, which begins at 8 a.m. at the Little Valley Sports Complex in St. George.

“I never had the opportunity to go to a camp with a professional NFL player,” Needham said. “I’m just glad to be able to do this.”

Needham signed to play for the Vikings last month after his stellar four-year career at SUU where he was named all-Big Sky Conference three years and led the Thunderbirds to their second-ever Big Sky title last fall.

“It’s been a dream of mine to represent St. George in the NFL,” Needham said. “I’m very grateful.”

He will report to the Vikings training camp July 23.

Needham is conducting the camp with the help of Cade Cowdin’s Official Strength and Athletics gym and the Red Rock Youth Football Conference.

He said there will be several coaches and former players from SUU also helping out at the camp.

Camp attendees only need to bring workout clothes and cleats, Needham noted.

For more information or to buy advance admission, go to the camp website.

Event details

What: Noncontact youth football camp with Mike Needham.

When: Saturday, July 21, 8 a.m.

Where: Little Valley Sports Complex, 2995 S. 2350 E St., St. George.

Admission: $20.

