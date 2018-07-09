Flash flood warning issued for east-central Iron County

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A flash flood warning for areas around state Route 143 near Brian Head in Iron County has been issued by the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City for Monday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., the NWS learned that portions of SR-143 near Brian Head has become impassable due to flood water. Doppler radar indicates that heavy rainfall has been falling over the area and 1 inch of rain has fallen over the past hour.

The flash flood warning is in effect until 5:30 p.m.

Due to proximity to the Brian Head burn scar, it is expected that this amount of rainfall may result in flash flooding and a debris flow through the Parowan Creek drainage including Benson, Center, Bowery and Soda Springs side drainages.

SR-143 is expected to receive debris, as well as locations along Parowan Creek downstream to the Parowan.

“People in this area should take action to ensure their safety,” NWS officials said in the flash flood warning.

Precautionary/preparedness actions

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. If a debris flow has occurred it is important to realize that the runout area remains very dangerous.

Additional debris flows may occur within minutes of the original flow. Please remain vigilant and be prepared to take swift action.

