Steven Wigington

Aug. 3, 1967 — July 2, 2018

Steven Paul Wigington, dearly loved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away suddenly on July 2.

Wig, or Wiggi as everyone called him, was born in Heidelberg, Germany, Aug. 3, 1967, to Paul and Ronda (Vance) Wigington. Steve married Rebecca Lillie Savage on June 15, 1991. Wig grew up in a few different places: Germany, Washington state and Canada before coming to the Washington City, Utah, area.

Wig loved the outdoors like fishing, hunting, camping, riding his four-wheeler and, most recently, teaching his grandkids to fish. He also loved “Da Bears.” Wiggi, as he is known to his co-workers, has been a plumber for 28 years.

He is survived by his spouse, Rebecca, children LaDawn Wigington, Megan Wigington, Chance Wigington and Nichole Wigington. Steve was also a grandpa to Wesley and Grayson Wigington and Trevor, Jade and John Trueax. He’s also survived by his siblings Lisa Wigington of Oregon, Stephanie Butler of Oregon and Troy Wigington of California. He’s preceded in death by his parents and brother Larry Wigington.

The family also gives Larsen Plumbing a big thank you for helping the family at this time.

Funeral services

A viewing will be held July 10 from 5-7 p.m. and July 11 from 9-10:30 a.m. prior to funeral services at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.

Funeral service will be July 11 at 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary.

Interment will take place at the Washington City Cemetery, 300 Park View Dr., Washington, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.