Rosella Van Otten

Written by Obituaries
July 8, 2018

Circa 1924 – June 28, 2018

Rosella Marguerite Van Otten passed away in California, June 28, 2018.

Funeral services

  • Graveside services will be held July 10 at 12:30 p.m. in the Washington City Cemetery, 300 Park View Drive, Washington, Utah.
  • A visitation will take place prior to the interment on July 10 at 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.

