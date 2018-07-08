News short: 2,000-acre wildfire burning south of St. George

A fire burns in the distance on the Arizona Strip several miles south of the Utah-Arizona border, as observed from the old airport hill in St. George, Utah, July 8, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A fire believed to have been started by natural causes has burned through approximately 2,000 acres on the Arizona Strip as of Sunday night.

The fire ignited just after 5 p.m. Sunday on Mokaac Mountain in Arizona several miles directly south of St. George.

No structures are currently threatened by the blaze, according to the Color Country Interagency Fire Center. Several brush truck units are on scene fighting the flames.

Fire officials list the wildfire as natural in origin. Consistent lightning strikes could be observed in the areas surrounding the fire Sunday evening as a thunderstorm moved through the region.

As of 9 p.m., the fire has burned approximately 2,000 acres, fueled primarily by shortgrass.

