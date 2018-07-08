News short: 2,000-acre wildfire burning south of St. George

Written by Joseph Witham
July 8, 2018
A fire burns in the distance on the Arizona Strip several miles south of the Utah-Arizona border, as observed from the old airport hill in St. George, Utah, July 8, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A fire believed to have been started by natural causes has burned through approximately 2,000 acres on the Arizona Strip as of Sunday night.

The approximate location, indicated by a red pin, of a wildfire burning south of the Utah-Arizona border on Mokaac Mountain on the Arizona Strip | Image courtesy of Google Maps, St. George News

The fire ignited just after 5 p.m. Sunday on Mokaac Mountain in Arizona several miles directly south of St. George.

No structures are currently threatened by the blaze, according to the Color Country Interagency Fire Center. Several brush truck units are on scene fighting the flames.

Fire officials list the wildfire as natural in origin. Consistent lightning strikes could be observed in the areas surrounding the fire Sunday evening as a thunderstorm moved through the region.

As of 9 p.m., the fire has burned approximately 2,000 acres, fueled primarily by shortgrass.



About the Author

Joseph Witham Joseph Witham is a Utah Valley University graduate with a bachelor's degree in communication. He loves the Utah outdoors scene and is likely to be found camping or hiking in any one of the state's epic landscapes on a given weekend. He is equally passionate about writing and was published in various news media, including The Daily Herald in Utah County, before joining St. George News.

