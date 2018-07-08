Investigators suspect Mesquite apartment fire started in unit’s kitchen

ST. GEORGE — A coffee maker may be the cause of a fire in an apartment building in Mesquite, Nevada, Sunday morning, according to investigators.
Mesquite Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at 8:33 a.m. PDT on reports of thick black smoke billowing from an apartment building on Pulsipher Lane.
With the assistance of the Mesquite Police Department, firemen evacuated the building before beginning an attack on the flames coming from a single apartment unit.
Firefighters worked through low visibility and heat coming from the unit’s kitchen area, finally extinguishing the fire by 9:05 a.m. PDT, according to a report about the fire prepared by Mesquite Fire Capt. William Martinez.
“The quick and aggressive offensive attack by Mesquite Fire units prevented the fire from extending past the area of origin,” Martinez wrote.
Investigators suspect the fire started on the kitchen counter next to the refrigerator.
“Coffee maker was found completely melted with cord attached to the wall and the power button in the ‘On’ position,” Martinez wrote.
A “large amount” of weapons and ammunition was also found inside the apartment, according to Martinez, who noted that Mesquite Police took over the scene when firefighters completed their work.
Responders from Bunkerville Station 71 and Beaver Dam/Littlefied Fire District also responded to assist with salvage, overhaul and fire extension efforts.
This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.
7 Comments
How is the “large” amount of weapons and ammunition pertinent to this story? Do they belong to a felon or something? If not then there is literally no reason to have reported that information in a story about a fire because a law abiding citizen is well within their rights to have as many weapons and as much ammunition as they would like.
Exactly! It did not report they were illegal gun owners and arrested for possession of illegal firearms. If they report the guns and ammo we should at least get they were legal otmr not legal. Otherwise, there’s abs I’ll likely no point in adding that th o a story about a coffee pot catching on fire.
St George news, will you get an update about the guns and ammo?
I’d rather know what coffee maker it was rather than they were exercising their constitutional rights that’s no ones business.
Those pesky coffee makers.
You people are ridiculous– Complete gun loon nutters 😉 Fire dept noted it because of a large cache of ammo could accelerate a fire, or explode, and send bullets spraying all over.
as it relates to ammo being exposed to fire
You people don’t need to be so ashamed of being such loony gun fetishists. I guess you loons should be more embarrassed if it said something like this:
“A “large amount” of sex toys and bondage equipment were also found inside the apartment, according to Martinez, who noted that Mesquite Police took over the scene when firefighters completed their work.”
So you cute little loons don’t need to be so ashamed of your gun fetish 😉