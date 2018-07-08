Investigators suspect Mesquite apartment fire started in unit’s kitchen

A kitchen is burned following a fire in an apartment building in Mesquite, Nevada, July 8, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Mesquite Fire and Rescue, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A coffee maker may be the cause of a fire in an apartment building in Mesquite, Nevada, Sunday morning, according to investigators.

Mesquite Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at 8:33 a.m. PDT on reports of thick black smoke billowing from an apartment building on Pulsipher Lane.

With the assistance of the Mesquite Police Department, firemen evacuated the building before beginning an attack on the flames coming from a single apartment unit.

Firefighters worked through low visibility and heat coming from the unit’s kitchen area, finally extinguishing the fire by 9:05 a.m. PDT, according to a report about the fire prepared by Mesquite Fire Capt. William Martinez.

“The quick and aggressive offensive attack by Mesquite Fire units prevented the fire from extending past the area of origin,” Martinez wrote.

Investigators suspect the fire started on the kitchen counter next to the refrigerator.

“Coffee maker was found completely melted with cord attached to the wall and the power button in the ‘On’ position,” Martinez wrote.

A “large amount” of weapons and ammunition was also found inside the apartment, according to Martinez, who noted that Mesquite Police took over the scene when firefighters completed their work.

Responders from Bunkerville Station 71 and Beaver Dam/Littlefied Fire District also responded to assist with salvage, overhaul and fire extension efforts.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

