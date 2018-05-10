Pink Tea of Southern Utah raises over $10,000 for local children affected by cancer

A donation is made to Camp Kesem by The Pink Tea of Southern Utah, Cedar City, Utah, March 24, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Becki Bronson, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The “Pink Tea of Southern Utah” event raised $10,480, enough to send 24 local children for free to Camp Kesem, a summer camp exclusively for children whose parents have had cancer. The local chapter of Camp Kesem is hosted by Southern Utah University, and the camp is held on Cedar Mountain every summer.

The Pink Tea of Southern Utah, chaired by Cedar City Hospital Nurse Administrator Cyndi Wallace and presented by The Moms Club of Iron County, was held March 24 at the Heritage Hall in Cedar City. It’s an event that encourages wearing, renting or purchasing elegant hats, serves light finger foods with various teas, and features live entertainment, live and silent auctions, and Southern Utah University football players dressed in pink shirts as servers.

Wallace, who has been a part of the Pink Tea since its inception in 2010, said the success of the event is due to some great momentum.

“People are learning more about the great resource that Camp Kesem is for local children, and our wonderful business community was just outstanding,” Wallace said. “They donated over one hundred auction items for this event, and we sold every single one.”

Wallace said what is special about this event is the fact it helps women and children locally.

“I also love the partnership we’ve built with Camp Kesem and SUU, because it’s a such a worthy charity and I really love doing that.”

