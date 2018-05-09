Semitractor-trailer carrying $800K in dimes crashes, spills load

Dimes spill out of a semitractor-trailer that crashed and overturned off Interstate 15 near Glendale, Nev., May 8, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Nevada Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Enough dimes to buy about two Lamborghini Aventadors spilled into the desert after a semitractor-trailer that was carrying them crashed and overturned Tuesday off Interstate 15 near Glendale, Nevada.

The semi was carrying $800,000 in dimes, which amounts to around 8 million shiny coins that someone had to pick up in the desert.

The Volvo truck was southbound on I-15 at mile marker 15 near Glendale when it lost control, hit the right guard rail and careened into the desert terrain where it overturned, according to a press release from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

There was a man and a woman in the semi who were both transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. The reason the truck lost control is unknown to police.

The truck had been contracted with the U.S. Treasury Department.

The Nevada Highway Patrol established a secure crime scene until an approved recovery team could arrive on the scene and pick up all the dimes. All the coins that they could find were picked up by 10:30 a.m Tuesday.

The driver of the truck was issued a citation for failure to drive within marked lines.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

