Free Concert in the Park features SunShade ‘n Rain

ST. GEORGE — Feelings and memories are stirred no matter what your musical preference. The patriotic, semi-classical, rock-n-roll sounds of the SunShade ‘n Rain will cause a nostalgic stir in your heart when they play at the Concert in the Park, May 14, at 7:30 p.m., in Vernon Worthen Park.

In 1971, Mel Teeples and Jeff Gregerson formed the group SunShade ‘n Rain and toured extensively through the ’70s and ’80s. In 1974, Gary Romer formed a group called Change of Pace. Both performing groups were touring and doing television spots simultaneously.

SunShade ‘n Rain and Change of Pace were similar in that their foundations were based on beautiful three-part harmony that enthralled and captivated audiences. The best of both groups came together to form the new SunShade ‘n Rain. Now, the beautiful three-part harmony has transcended into a blend that can only be described as magical.

Combining the musical and technical genius of Romer with the powerful harmony of him, Gregerson and Teeples completes the inspiring package of SunShade ‘n Rain.

SunShade ‘n Rain is currently touring the world, thrilling audiences both young and old alike and promoting their latest recordings.

Critics agree SunShade ‘n Rain are talented with solid harmony. They are energetic, enthusiastic, thrilling and give a performance that lingers in the memory of the audience. SunShade ‘n Rain’s love of the total musical experience shines through as they love their audience and their audience truly loves them.

Event details

What: Concert in the Park featuring SunShade ‘n Rain.

When: Monday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George.

Details: Free. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and the family.

