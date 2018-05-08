WHAT IS A DENTAL IMPLANT?

Dr. Shawn Davis

Oral & Facial Surgery Institute

Dr. Shawn Davis earned his Bachelor of Science degree at Brigham Young University in 1999. That same year he began his doctorate training at Temple University College of Dentistry. While in dental school he was chosen to complete a concurrent Masters of Business Administration. In 2003, Dr. Davis completed his Doctorate of Dental Surgery and was accepted into the University of Oklahoma’s prestigious program in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. During his final year at the University of Oklahoma, Dr. Davis was chosen to serve as Chief Resident in the Department of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery. Dr. Davis grew up in Idaho and Northern Utah, and has lived in St. George for the past nine years. He and his wife are the proud parents of three children. In his spare time, Dr. Davis enjoys sports, reading, camping, and spending time with his family.